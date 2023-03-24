Crowder State Park Offers Guided Hikes On Every Trail

A series of spring hikes are planned at Crowder State Park in Trenton. This spring, park team members are providing guided hikes to explore every mile of trail in the park. Visitors are encouraged to bring water, snacks and insect repellent, and wear comfortable shoes and clothing appropriate for the weather.

Details for the hikes are as follows:

10 a.m. Saturday, April 1 – Redbud Trail . Participants should meet at the tennis court parking lot for a 2-mile hike on this loop trail that crosses dry (most of the time) creek beds and passes by rock bluffs amid climbing hills.

– . Participants should meet at the tennis court parking lot for a 2-mile hike on this loop trail that crosses dry (most of the time) creek beds and passes by rock bluffs amid climbing hills. 5 p.m. Sunday, April 2 – Redbud Trail . Meet at the campground amphitheater parking lot for a 1-mile hike that allows participants to explore Connector 1 and the western side of Redbud Trail.

– . Meet at the campground amphitheater parking lot for a 1-mile hike that allows participants to explore Connector 1 and the western side of Redbud Trail. 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8 – River Forks Trail . Gather at the lake parking lot for a 2-mile hike on this loop trail that is sure to get your blood flowing. You may see bald eagles at the fork of Weldon and Thompson rivers.

– . Gather at the lake parking lot for a 2-mile hike on this loop trail that is sure to get your blood flowing. You may see bald eagles at the fork of Weldon and Thompson rivers. 10 a.m. Saturday, April 15 – North Thompson Trail . Join park team members at the equestrian parking lot for a hike on this 4.5-mile loop that passes by the Thompson Cemetery, the Thompson House and the Thompson River and goes to the Leatherwood Hollow.

– . Join park team members at the equestrian parking lot for a hike on this 4.5-mile loop that passes by the Thompson Cemetery, the Thompson House and the Thompson River and goes to the Leatherwood Hollow. 5 p.m. Sunday, April 16 – Tall Oaks Trail . This 4.2-mile hike traverses the park’s most diverse trail. This trail allows visitors to go through old fields and upland and bottomland forest and along Crowder Lake’s shore. Meet at the campground amphitheater to go on this hike.

– . This 4.2-mile hike traverses the park’s most diverse trail. This trail allows visitors to go through old fields and upland and bottomland forest and along Crowder Lake’s shore. Meet at the campground amphitheater to go on this hike. 10 a.m. Sunday, April 23 – South Thompson Trail. Assemble at the Shelter 3 parking lot for this 6.5-mile hike on a portion of Tall Oaks Trail, Connectors 2 and 3, and a portion of South Thompson Trail.

– Assemble at the Shelter 3 parking lot for this 6.5-mile hike on a portion of Tall Oaks Trail, Connectors 2 and 3, and a portion of South Thompson Trail. 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29 – Tall Oaks Trail . This 3.6-mile hike starts at the lake parking lot.

– . This 3.6-mile hike starts at the lake parking lot. 5 p.m. Sunday, April 30 – South Thompson Trail . Join park team members at the equestrian parking lot for this 3.6-mile hike out to South Thompson Trail.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.