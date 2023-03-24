Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday

Eighty-nine calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday, some of the calls include traffic stops, well-being checks, and ongoing investigations.

12:04 p.m., Officers responded to the 3100 block of Litton Rd. and arrested a woman for 2 counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

02:31 p.m., A two-vehicle crash at Elm Street and Calhoun Street resulted in one driver being cited for failing to yield resulting in an accident.

05:22 p.m., Officers responded to Webster St. and Westview Ave for a man causing a disturbance. Officers recognized the man as an individual with two outstanding Chillicothe Municipal Warrants for failing to appear in court. The man was arrested and later posted bond.