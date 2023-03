The Livingston County Hazardous Household Material Drop-Off is this Saturday, from 9:00 am to Noon. CMU Refuse Director Troy Figg says this program is held each Spring and Fall.

Figg explains the types of material they will accept.

He says the drop-off at the old pellet building in the 200 block of Brunswick is very easy.

If you have questions, call the CMU office at 660-646-1683.