Debra Jo (Hutcheson) Brick concluded her earthly experience on Thursday, March 23rd at 1:30 PM at Kansas City Hospice House, five days after celebrating her 68th birthday. She died peacefully surrounded by family after a four year battle against breast cancer. Her last weeks of life while in hospice care were spent with many visitors including visits from her four living siblings, her husband’s siblings and spouses, friends and neighbors.

She was born on March 18, 1955 in Humansville, Missouri. She grew up in Bolivar, Missouri with her large family. She enjoyed going on long bike rides with friends in the summer, ice skating in the winter, playing with friends on Sunday afternoons and enjoying big family dinners on the weekends. Her high school activities included band, choir, theater, softball, and tennis. She had fond memories of family vacations to Yellowstone National Park, Texas, South Dakota, North Carolina, and St. Louis where the family would camp at each location.

Debra and Roger Brick were joined in holy matrimony on August 27th, 1983 in Springfield, Missouri. The ceremony took place in a hot air balloon surrounded by friends and family.

A retired music teacher of 30+ years, she was a local member of Chapter T P.E.O., Missouri Retired Teachers Association, and Chillicothe United Methodist Church. As a member of Chillicothe United Methodist Church she was involved in the adult bell choir.

She was an avid fan and supporter of all her daughters’ activities – sports, band, choir, and theater. She enjoyed hosting family for holidays and cooking for any friends or guests who showed up at her door. During her retirement, she enjoyed going to lunch and outings with her friends. Her favorite hobby was singing, reading books and spending time with her three grandsons.

She is survived by her husband, Roger Brick of Chillicothe; three daughters, Betsy Brick of Chillicothe, Madeline (Brick) Manes and husband Jeremy of Republic and Meredith Brick and wife Hannah of Sedalia; four siblings, David (Thelma) Hutcheson of Charlotte, North Carolina, Jean Raney of Bolivar, Dan (Kehau) Hutcheson of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Ron (Nancy) Hutcheson of Republic; one aunt Louise Wimberly of Bolivar. She is also survived by her husband’s siblings; Nancy (Larry) Richards of Chariton, Iowa, Debbie (Kenny) Veach of Mount Vernon and Rex (Kathy) Brick of Overland Park, Kansas. She was loved by many nieces, nephews.

Debra was a beloved grandma to Hutch Manes, Mac Manes and Summit Brick.

She was preceded in death by mother Betty (Wimberly) Hutcheson, father Robert “Bob” Hutcheson, brother Jim Hutcheson, and brother in law Jim Raney.

A memorial service will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 2:00 pm, one hour prior to service. A private family graveside inurnment is planned for Greenwood Cemetery in Bolivar, Missouri at a later date. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, March 30, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Livingston County Cancer Assistance and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.