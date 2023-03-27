Troopers Made Several Arrests In The Area Counties

Several arrests are in the Highway Patrol report from the weekend.

Saturday:

At 12:45 am, Troopers in Sullivan County arrested 48-year-old Martin Reyes Ramirez of Milan for alleged DWI and failure to drive on the right side of the road. He was processed and released.

At 5:36 pm in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 35-year-old Steve Hernandez of Milan for alleged DWI, no driver’s license, speeding, drinking while driving, and no seatbelt. He was processed and released.

Sunday:

At about 1:23 am in Daviess County, Troopers arrested 47-year-old Nicole D Robertson of Gallatin for alleged DWI and no valid license. She was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.

At 6:24 am in Daviess County, Troopers arrested 42-year-old Terrance S Jackson of Excelsior Springs for alleged DWI – prior offender, no insurance, and failure to drive on the right side of the road. He was taken to Cameron Regional Medical center and released.

In Chariton County at about 12:14 pm, Troopers arrested 44-year-old Richard E Tietjens of DeWitt for alleged possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. he was processed and released.

At about 12:35 pm in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 29-year-old Shelby R Billington of Greencastle and 27-year-old Keaton H Tade of Novinger. Tade was arrested for alleged Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm, driving while revoked, no insurance, displaying plates from another vehicle, no valid plates, and failure to comply with an ignition interlock. Billington was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, an Adair County warrant for alleged stealing. and a Sullivan County warrant for alleged 3 counts of alleged possession of a controlled substance. They were both taken to the Sullivan County Jail.