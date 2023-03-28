Emergency Preparedness – Heavy Rain & Flooding

An emergency preparedness exercise for spring heavy rain and flooding will be held in Livingston County on April 11th at the Chillicothe Fire Department Training room. The National Weather Service will facilitate the tabletop exercise, inviting city, county, and state officials.

Discussions from the exercise could include flooded and closed highways, who makes the decisions, and how information is passed along to the community.

The goal is to become familiar with the National Weather Service forecasts and warnings and identify strengths and weaknesses in local planning, response, and operations in these circumstances.