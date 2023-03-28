Livingston County Poling Places

Voters will head to the polls next week to cast their ballot in the Municipal Elections. Polls will be open Tuesday, April 4th from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm. The Livingston County polling places are:

PRECINCT POLLING PLACE

1ST Ward, Chillicothe City United Methodist Church

2ND Ward, Chillicothe City Turning Point Church

2ND Ward, Rich Hill City Turning Point Church

3RD Ward, Chillicothe City Calvary Baptist Church Family Life Center

3RD Ward, Rich Hill City Calvary Baptist Church Family Life Center

4TH Ward, Chillicothe City Calvary Baptist Church Family Life Center

Blue Mound & Monroe Townships Jenkins Community Center

Chillicothe & Rich Hill Townships United Methodist Church

Cream Ridge & Medicine Townships Chula Community Center

Fairview & Grand River Townships Avalon Community Center

Green & Mooresville Townships Mooresville Community Center

Jackson & Sampsel Townships Mildred Litton 4-H/FFA Community Center

Wheeling Township Wheeling Community Center

If you have questions on where you need to go to cast your ballot, call the Clerk’s office at 660-646-8000, ext 3.