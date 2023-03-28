Testing Voting Equipment & Absentee Voting

Testing of the voting equipment to be used in Livingston County’s April 4th Municipal election will take place Wednesday at 10:00 am in the main floor lobby. The testing is conducted by the Livingston County Election Authority, Sherry Parks.

Parks says Absentee voting for the April 4th Election continues through Monday, April 3rd. The courthouse is open from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday – Friday, and absentee voting takes place in the County Clerk’s office on the second floor. If you need special assistance for absentee voting, call the clerk’s office at 660-646-8000, ext 3. There will also be special hours for absentee voting on Saturday, April 1st, from 8:30 am to Noon.