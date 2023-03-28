Hornets Baseball Falls to 0-2 With Monday Loss At Macon

The Chillicothe High School Baseball team fell 10-2 at Macon on Monday night. The game was originally scheduled to be played at Shaffer Park in Chillicothe, but due to wet field conditions the game was moved to Macon.

Macon got the scoring started in the bottom of the first inning taking a 1-0 lead. Chillicothe responded with a run in the top of the second off of a Noah Rinehart RBI single to tie it up at 1.

Macon tacked on another in the bottom of the second and the Hornets scored in the top of the fourth on an Oliver Perry walk to score Jack Shneiter from third and tie it up at 2.

It was a tied game heading into the bottom of the fourth inning when Macon exploded for four runs in the bottom of the fourth. The Tigers had a single, two doubles, and two walks that they turned into a 6-2 lead. Macon never looked back, and coasted to a 10-2 victory.

Grant Leamer was on the mound for three innings and gave up five hits and two runs while striking out three batters. Noah Rinehart also spent time on the bump for two and two thirds innings where he gave up seven hits and five runs while striking out six batters and walking one. Dane Ireland came in for a third of an inning and gave up one hit and three runs.

CHS Baseball falls to 0-2 on the season and they hit the diamond again on Wednesday evening at 4:30 pm when they host Bishop LeBlond.