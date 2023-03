Hornets Tennis Takes Down Carrollton 7-2 In Season Opener

The Chillicothe High School Boys Tennis Team got off to a hot start in their 2023 campaign, taking down Carrollton 7-2.

Varsity Doubles (2-1)

1. Josh Adams/Gabe Peterson 8 – 5 Terryberry/Fischer

2. Jadon Collins/Jackson Reeter 8 – 1 P Lyon/Brownley

3. Anthony Trantham/Andrew Snider 6 – 8 J Lyon/Varner

Varsity Singles (5-1)

1. Adams 8 – 5 Terryberry

2. Peterson 8 – 2 Fischer

3. Collins 8 – 0 P. Lyon

4. Reeter 8 – 1 Brownley

5. Trantham 8 – 3 J. Lyon

6. Snider 8 – 9 Varner (Tie break 4-7)

Junior Varsity

1. Parker Savage/Austin Lyford 6-2

2. Elijah Carpenter/Quincy Swearingen 6-2

3. Hayden Chapman/JP Pool 4-6

4. Hayden Chapman/JP Pool 6-3

(singles) Parker Savage 6-4

The Hornets move to 1-0 on the season and are back in action on Tuesday at 4 pm at Marshall.