Council Approves $16.3 M Budget

The City of Chillicothe’s Budget includes $16.3 million in expenditures and nearly $14.8 million in revenues. This includes a 5% Cost of Living increase for the employees. City Auditor Allison Jefferies explained the difference is the one-time ARPA funds and some of the city reserves.

Some of the changes in the budget this year include the Street projects, work in the industrial park, the park playground projects, and an animal control officer.

A down payment will be made on a new pumper truck for the Fire Department. That truck could take up to two years for delivery.

The Police Department has ordered two police cars and has a grant for outfitting those cars. They also received grant funding for new computers in the cars.