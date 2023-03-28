Annual Service Contracts For The City of Chillicothe

Community Service Contracts were approved by the Chillicothe City Council. The organizations had presented their requests to the board over the last couple of months. The amounts approved include:
Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce……………………. $5,875
Grand River YMCA……………………………………….. $35,000
MU Extension………………………………………………… $5,000
Main Street Chillicothe…………………………………… $30,000
Chillicothe Arts Council……………………………………. $5,000
Community Resource Center……………………………. $2,500
Grand River Multi-Purpose Center…………………….. $5,000
Riding For Veterans………………………………………….. $500
Oats Bus…………………………………………………….. $10,000
All of the contracts were the same as last year.
Hope Haven received $2,500 as a one-time amount for a storm shelter.
Other contracts approved by the council include:
- Economic Development – Terry Rumery…….. $36,000 This includes a cost-share agreement with CMU, the CDC, and FEC.
- A contract with Livingston County for 911 Services
- Chillicothe R-II School District for a Paramedic Training Instructor.
The contract with Maxim Golf Solutions for the operation of the Green Hills Golf Course and Fast Lanes was tabled to the next meeting.