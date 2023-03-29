2023 FEC Essay Winners Announced

The essay contest winners for the 60th annual Farmers’ Electric Cooperative Youth Tour to Washington, D.C. and the C.Y.C.L.E. program in Jefferson City include five students from the area.

The Youth Tour to Washington, D.C. winners are both juniors from Pattonsburg. They are: Kelsey Crabtree, daughter of Gabe and Debbie Crabtree and Jeighdynn Barraza, daughter of Tyna Sperry.

The C.Y.C.L.E. contest is in its 20th year. The contest is for high school sophomores and includes a trip to the Cooperative Youth Conference & Leadership Experience (C.Y.C.L.E.) event in Jefferson City. Three winners were selected. They include: Keonnia Morgan, daughter of Kim Riddle of Chillicothe, Will Robinson, son of Joe & Kim Robinson of Richmond, and Mary Taylor, daughter of Lonnie & Brenda Taylor of Chillicothe.