Gen. John J. Pershing Boyhood Home State Historic Site will host an Easter Egg Hunt on April 8th. The event will begin with sign-up 1:00 p.m., with the hunt beginning at 1:30 p.m. Prizes will be drawn and awarded immediately following the hunt. The event is sponsored by Laclede Sportsman Club. For more information, call the site at 636-963-2525.

The Gen. John J. Pershing Boyhood Home State Historic Site is located at 1100 Pershing Drive in Laclede.