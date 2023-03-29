The US Fish and Wildlife Service has developed a Draft Environmental Assessment for the proposed water management changes and habitat restoration at Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge. Before major actions on federal lands may take place, they are required to inform and seek feedback from the public regarding the proposed actions. The deadline in April 8th.
Refuge Manager Steve Whitson says the work is to help them manage flooding effects.
Whitson says they had some options on changes that could be made.
A public comment period is open through April 8th. Copies of the Draft Environmental Assessment will be available at several locations, including:
The Public Libraries in, Brookfield, Brunswick, Carrolton and Chillicothe
The US Post Offices in Sumner, Mendon, and Hale
At the General Store in Sumner
At the General Store in Mendon
At the R Store in Hale
At the Refuge Headquarters Office
Copies are available for download on the Swan Lake NWR website at www.fws.gov/refuge/swan-lake
Public Comment Period For Swan Lake Habitat Restoration Nears End
