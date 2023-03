Pavement Repairs on Interstate 35 in Daviess County on April 13th. Interstate Improvements, Inc. is contracted to complete the project on north and southbound I-35 from Route C (Exit 78) to U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68).

The project is anticipated to be completed by mid-June.

During construction, the roadway will be narrowed to a single lane around the clock in various locations, with an 11.9-foot width restriction will be in place for all project work zones.