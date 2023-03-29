Road Resurfacing To Resume In Linn/Putnam/Sullivan County

The season of Roadwork is just getting underway. The Missouri Department of Transportation is will resume a resurfacing project in Linn, Putnam and Sullivan County next week. Contractor Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. will complete the project which began in the fall of 2022.

During construction, each roadway will narrow to one lane daily during daylight hours, with flaggers and a pilot car to direct motorists through the work zones. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place while the work zones are active.

The planned order of work for each county is as follows:

Sullivan County:

April 3-10: Putnam/Sullivan Route KK from Route K in Putnam County to Route EE in Sullivan County

April 11-25: Putnam/Sullivan County Route BB from Route EE in Putnam County to Route K in Sullivan County

May 9-15: Sullivan County Route V from Route C to Route O/CC at the Linn County line

May 2-8: Sullivan County Route U from Route C to Route O at the Linn County line

Putnam County:

April 3-10: Putnam/Sullivan Route KK from Route K in Putnam County to Route EE in Sullivan County

April 10-14: Putnam County Route FF from U.S. Route 136 to Route W

April 11-25: Putnam County Route EE from U.S. Route 136 to Route K and Putnam/Sullivan County Route BB from Route EE in Putnam County to Route K in Sullivan County

April 17-21: Putnam County Route F from Route 5 to Route 129

Linn County:

April 24- May 1: Linn County Route V from Route M to the end of state maintenance, except where Route V coincides with Route C

April 26- May 3: Linn County Route O from Route 5 in Browning to Route CC/V at the Sullivan County line

May 3-8: Linn County Route CC from Route O/V at the Sullivan County line to Route C