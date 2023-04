A grass fire in Utica Sunday afternoon summoned Chillicothe Fire Department to provide mutual aid for Green Township. The call came in at about 2:25 and the department arrived in 13 minutes, joining Mooresville and Utica Fire crews at 211 Brick Road. Chillicothe used their ranger UTV and 250 gallons of water to extinguish 2-3 acres of fire. They were on the scene for just over an hour.

