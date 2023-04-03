Troopers Arrest Five In The Area Counties

Five arrests in the area counties over the weekend are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Saturday at about 3:05 am, Troopers in Livingston county arrested 31-year-old Klinton Flowers of League City, TX for alleged DWI, unlawful possession of a firearm, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Sunday:

Just before 1:00 am, troopers arrested 19-year-old Matana D Byrom of Cameron for alleged DWI and speeding – 95/65. She was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

At about 1:15 am in Chariton County, Troopers arrested 23-year-old Jaiden K Niemeier of New Cambria for alleged DWI. He was taken to the Chariton County Jail.

At about 1:55 am in Sullivan County, 25-year-old Ivelisse Berrocal of Green Castle was arrested for alleged DWI, Speeding, and no valid license. She was processed and released.

Just before 2:00 am in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 70-year-old Donna R Hulett of Milan for alleged DWI and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. She was processed and released.