A single-vehicle crash in Knox County left two with minor injuries Saturday. The crash occurred at about 8:40 am on Route J, near Hurdland. State Troopers report 27-year-old Daniel D Harrellson of Kirksville was southbound and had an equipment malfunction. He overcorrected his vehicle and ran off the left side of the road. Harrellson and his passenger, 27-year-old Charity S Coram of Brookfield were taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

