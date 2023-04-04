Cardinals Take Down Hornets In 5 Innings

The Chillicothe High School Baseball team dropped its game at Benton on Tuesday evening 14-0. The Cardinals got out to a 7-0 lead after the first inning and added on six more in the second on their way to the victory.

Chillicothe was outhit by Benton 11-1, and their lone hit was a single from Max Wagers in the top of the first inning.

Chris Coy got the scoring started for Benton with an RBI double in the bottom of the first inning. Carson Schmidt added on a three RBI double in the inning as well. Four different players had multiple hits in the game for Benton: Coy, Schmidt, Jack Kanacsky, and Bryson Brown.

Garret Ferrell was on the mound for the Cardinals and only gave up one hit on the night while striking out eight and only walking one.

Benton improves to 4-3 on the year and Chillicothe falls to 1-4. The Hornets hit the diamond again on Wednesday at 4:30 pm when they host Lafayette.