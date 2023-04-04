Chillicothe FFA Members Headed To State Competition

Several Chillicothe FFA members are headed to the state FFA Conference as 1st Place winners and one 2nd place winner in the District competition. They include:

Parliamentary Procedure Team of Carson Samm, Jackson Trout, Milo Costner, Mason Meservey, Bridgett Eller, Emily Schreiner, Avery Baxter, and Adra Stretch

Conducting A Chapter Meeting Team of Kaelyn Graupman, Haley Smith, Braydon Cull, Glenna Barnett, Gracelynn Barnett, Carman Woodworth, and Beau Graves.

FFA Knowledge Team of Ben Brubaker, Jaiden Rodenberg, Sadie Bonderer, and Luke Thompson. They also placed 1st through 4th individually.

Harlee Beck – Division II Public Speaking

Claire Walker – Extemporaneous Speaking

Gracelynn Barnet – Division I Public Speaking – 2nd place

The State FFA Convention is on April 20th & 21st in Columbia.