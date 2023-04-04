Student Art Displays At Cultural Corner

Student Art Exhibits will be on display throughout the month of April at Cultural Corner.

The artwork will include works from students at Bishop Hogan, Southwest, Chula, and Homeschooled students from April 4th through the 8th, and a reception will be held Friday, April 7th from 5:00 to 7:00 for those students.

From April 18 through the 22nd, the artwork of Chillicothe Elementary students will be displayed with a reception on April 21st from 5:00 to 7:00.

The artwork of Chillicothe High School and Middle School students will be displayed from April 25th through April 29th. A reception featuring a special event, Battle of the Brushes, will be held on April 28th from 6:00 to 8:30.

Further announcements regarding the Battle of the Brushes will be made later.