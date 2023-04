Two recent bookings at the Caldwell County Detention Center are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

21-year-old Brennan Jacob Munson of Chillicothe was arrested by the Chillicothe Police Department for alleged Domestic Assault. Bond is set at $5,000 cash only.

31-year-old Klinton W Flowers was arrested by State Troopers and is charged with alleged unlawful possession of a firearm. Bond was originally set at $7,500, but was reduced to $5,000 cash only