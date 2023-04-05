Arolene Arcelia Crowe 103 of Chillicothe, MO. passed away April 3rd at Morningside Center under the care of her family. She was born on February 7, 1920 in Java, South Dakota to Albert Arthur Jones and Myrtle (Burney) Jones. Arolene graduated from Utica High School and graduated nursing school at Chillicothe Technical School. She married Harold Crowe on December 18, 1948 at Farmersville Mo. She was a member of First Baptist Church, and enjoyed quilting, family time, church, playing cards, and just wanted to be called grandma. She worked at Hedrick Medical Center for many years and was a caregiver. She was a member of RSVP, Daughters of American Revolution, Veterans Aux, and Joy Toys.

She is survived by a son Gaylen Crowe and wife Lesa of Smithton, MO. grandchildren: Jason Crowe wife Brooke of Chillicothe, MO. Jennifer Davis husband Matt of Carrollton, MO. Craig and wife Kay Jones of Kansas City, MO. Angie and husband Chris Pearson, Buckner, MO. Kent and wife Mi-li Jones of Pleasant Hill, Cailf. 14 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren and one on the way a daughter-in-law Betty Jones of Grain Valley, MO. several nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her husband Harold a son Herman, three brothers, and one sister.

Services for Arolene will be 11:00 am Thursday, April 6, 2023 at the First Baptist Church of Chillicothe with a visitation at 10:00 am with burial at Resthaven Memorial Gardens

Memorials to Joy Toys, Livingston Country Library, and Grand River Multi-Purpose Center

Arrangements under the care of Heritage Funeral Home of Chillicothe, MO