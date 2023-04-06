Another 1st Place Finish For Hornets Golf At Cameron Invitational

The Chillicothe High School Boys Golf team captured another 1st place finish at the Cameron Invitational on Wednesday morning at the Veterans Memorial Golf Course. The Hornets had two Top-10 finishers at the event and finished 12 strokes ahead of runner-up Gallatin.
Chillicothe Team Score: 353
James Mathew – 3rd – 41/41: 82
Jackson Trout – 7th – 45/41: 86
Griff Bonderer – 11st(t) – 49/41: 90
Tyler Stephens – 21st(t) – 47/48: 95
Carson Samm – 38th(t) – 52/51: 103
Team Standings:
Chillicothe – 353
Gallatin – 365
Excelsior Springs – 366
Lawson – 373
Cameron – 376
South Harrison – 379
Richmond – 386
Benton – 389
Lathrop – 398
Trenton – 412
Lafayette County – 427
Plattsburg – NTS
This is the third 1st place finish for Chillicothe this season to accompany a 3-0 record in head-to-head matches. The Hornets are back in action on Monday at 4 pm when they travel to Brookfield.