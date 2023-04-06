Another 1st Place Finish For Hornets Golf At Cameron Invitational

The Chillicothe High School Boys Golf team captured another 1st place finish at the Cameron Invitational on Wednesday morning at the Veterans Memorial Golf Course. The Hornets had two Top-10 finishers at the event and finished 12 strokes ahead of runner-up Gallatin.

Chillicothe Team Score: 353

James Mathew – 3rd – 41/41: 82

Jackson Trout – 7th – 45/41: 86

Griff Bonderer – 11st(t) – 49/41: 90

Tyler Stephens – 21st(t) – 47/48: 95

Carson Samm – 38th(t) – 52/51: 103

Team Standings:

Chillicothe – 353

Gallatin – 365

Excelsior Springs – 366

Lawson – 373

Cameron – 376

South Harrison – 379

Richmond – 386

Benton – 389

Lathrop – 398

Trenton – 412

Lafayette County – 427

Plattsburg – NTS

This is the third 1st place finish for Chillicothe this season to accompany a 3-0 record in head-to-head matches. The Hornets are back in action on Monday at 4 pm when they travel to Brookfield.