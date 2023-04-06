Gabrielson Tallies 2nd Hat Trick; Lady Hornets Take Down Savannah 5-1

The Chillicothe High School Girls Soccer team knocked off Savannah in an MEC match on Wednesday evening 5-1 behind Juliann Gabrielson’s second hat trick of the season to improve to 3-2 on the year.

Gabrielson tallied her three goals along with one assist. Hayden Hansen and Jessica Reeter scored the other two Chillicothe goals. Delanie Kieffer, Avery Baxter, and Reeter each notched an assist as well.

The Lady Hornets scored five goals on 15 shots while Savannah managed just one goal on seven shots. Hadley Beemer was in goal for CHS with four saves and just one goal allowed.

Chillicothe improves to 3-2 on the season and is back in action on Tuesday at 6 pm at Hannibal.