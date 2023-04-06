Troopers Arrest Two In The Area Counties

Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Wednesday at about 5:55 pm in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 56-year-old Jerald D Dalberg of Kirksville for alleged possession of a controlled substance – Meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to comply with an ignition interlock system, and displaying plates from another vehicle. He was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.

At about 11:00 pm in Carroll County, Troopers arrested 41-year-old Elisha A Owens of Brooklyn, IA for alleged DWI – with a person under 17 in the vehicle, a lane violation, speeding, and no insurance. She was processed and released.