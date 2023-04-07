fbpx
Jail Bookings For Livingston County

Two recent bookings are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

33-year-old David Wayne Lybarger of Chillicothe was arrested by the Chillicothe Police Department for alleged DWI with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle.  He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.  Bond is set at $5,000 cash only.

47-year-old Anthony M Roberts of Chillicothe was arrested Thursday by a Livingston County Deputy on two charges.  He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center pending the filing of formal charges.

