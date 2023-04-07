Chillicothe City Council Agenda Includes Personnel Policy

Chillicothe’s Personnel Policy Handbook and the contract for the operation of the bowling alley and golf course are on the Chillicothe City Council agenda for Monday. The meeting begins at 5:30 pm in Council Chambers.

Under appearances:

The City Administrator will present the ordinance and contract with Maxim for the management of Green Hills Golf Course and Fast LanesFamily Entertainment.

She will also present the ordinance to amend sections of the Personnel Policies Handbook for overtime compensation.

Fire Chief Eric Reeter will present an ordinance to accept the purchase of a UTV for the department.

Parks Director Josh Norris will present bids for a Shark Floatable for Chilli Bay.

Norris will also present an ordinance for the purchase of the playground equipment and pour-in-place surface, with installation.

The City Administrator will present the ordinance for the contract with Hope Haven to help provide an emergency shelter.

The final item under appearances is an ordinance to accept the results of the April 4th Election.a

A closed executive session is planned to follow the regular meeting.