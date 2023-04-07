Loraine Isabelle Ricehouse, age 98, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at StoneBridge Senior Living, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Loraine was born the daughter of George W. Mantlo and Flo (Woods) Mantlo on October 7, 1924, in Chula, Missouri. She was a 1941 graduate of Laredo High School. Loraine was united in marriage to William Leo Ricehouse on March 27, 1947, in Paola, Kansas. They lived in Kansas City, Missouri, early in their marriage where Loraine worked at Montgomery Ward. They eventually moved to Polo, Missouri where they had a small acreage. Finally, they moved to Chillicothe to be closer to Loraine’s family. She was a member of the United Methodist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. She delivered Meals on Wheels and volunteered at Retired Senior Volunteer Program, (RSVP). In 2008, Loraine was the Chillicothe Woman of the Year. For 28 years, Loraine lived across from Dewey School where she would individually help those children whom were in need of a little extra knowledge in reading, English and Math. Loraine was known for keeping her street super clean as well as the property around Dewey School. Chillicothe residents referred to her as, “The Mayor of Polk Street.”

Loraine was known to most of the community and her family as “Rainey,” to her grandkids, it was Granma Rainey, or nieces and nephews it was Aunt Rain.

She is leaving the following behind in her life; George, her son, and his wife, Barbara; granddaughter, Carrie Deann Amerman and her husband, Matt Ammerman; two grandsons, Nolan Thomas Ricehouse and Westley George Ricehouse. From George’s previous marriage, his adopted son Shawn Ricehouse, his wife Cassia and four children, Luis, Miguel, Camille and Connor. Barbara’s son John Wesley

Warren, his son Dallas Warren, daughter Shelby and husband Jeremy and great granddaughter, Blair. All are residing in Texas. She has many nieces and nephews and their families in Missouri, Kansas and Colorado. Many friends in Chillicothe and care takers of Stone Bridge Retirement center there are too many to mention, but they know who they are and many teachers and church members who loved Loraine for the person she was and the good hearted lady who made a difference in all our lives.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 1:00 p.m, one hour prior to service. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, April 10, 2023, from 12 noon until 6:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Stucker Cemetery, Laredo, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Liberty United Methodist Church and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.