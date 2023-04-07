Chillicothe’s Annual Spring Clean-Up Starts Wednesday

It is Spring Clean-Up time in Chillicothe and CMU has several dates set for the Citywide Clean-up. CMU Refuse Director Troy Figg says the Citywide Clean-up starts next week

Figg says the location is the old dump site, just north of the transfer station.

Those bringing items will need to unload their own vehicle and please – no hazardous materials.

Figg says they will accept tires

The Citywide Clean-up is for Chillicothe Residents Only. If you have questions, contact the CMU office at 660-646-1683.