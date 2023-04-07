Resurfacing In Grundy and Mercer County Delayed

Milling and resurfacing of roads in Grundy and Mercer Counties scheduled to begin Monday have been delayed. The Missouri Department of Transportation announced the portion of the project to be completed by Norris Asphalt Paving Co., has been delayed with a new schedule yet to be determined.

Norris Asphalt Paving Co. plans to complete seven Grundy and Mercer County routes:

Grundy County Routes C/B, Mercer County Routes U, JJ, D, C and Mercer/Grundy County Route NN – milling off existing pavement, DELAYED

Mercer County Route U – paving, DELAYED

Mercer County Route D – paving, DELAYED

Grundy County Route C/B – paving, DELAYED

Grundy/Mercer County Route NN – paving, DELAYED

Mercer County Route JJ – paving, DELAYED

Mercer County Route C – paving, DELAYED

Grundy County Routes C/B, Mercer County Routes U, JJ, D, C and Mercer/Grundy County Route NN – rock shoulders and pavement markings – DELAYED