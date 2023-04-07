Resurfacing In Grundy and Mercer County Delayed

Milling and resurfacing of roads in Grundy and Mercer Counties scheduled to begin Monday have been delayed. The Missouri Department of Transportation announced the portion of the project to be completed by Norris Asphalt Paving Co., has been delayed with a new schedule yet to be determined.
Norris Asphalt Paving Co. plans to complete seven Grundy and Mercer County routes:
- Grundy County Routes C/B, Mercer County Routes U, JJ, D, C and Mercer/Grundy County Route NN – milling off existing pavement, DELAYED
- Mercer County Route U – paving, DELAYED
- Mercer County Route D – paving, DELAYED
- Grundy County Route C/B – paving, DELAYED
- Grundy/Mercer County Route NN – paving, DELAYED
- Mercer County Route JJ – paving, DELAYED
- Mercer County Route C – paving, DELAYED
- Grundy County Routes C/B, Mercer County Routes U, JJ, D, C and Mercer/Grundy County Route NN – rock shoulders and pavement markings – DELAYED