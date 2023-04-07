Hornets & Lady Hornets Place Second In Joe Shy Relays

It was a full day of putting 12 high school track and field teams to the test on Thursday at the Joe Shy Relays track meet. The Chillicothe Hornets men’s and women’s team finished 2nd overall in team score with Maryville’s Women’s team and Lawson’s men’s team taking the first place finish. The Hornets track and field athletes had a phenomenal showcase for this meet. Results for the top 3 places in each event by Chillicothe are as follows:

Girls Pole Vault: Sarah Boon tied for third place

Boys Pole Vault: Charles Walker was second and Gavin Funk third

Girls Triple Jump: First place went to Lyla Beetsma and third place to Anna Pfaff

Boys Triple Jump: Javon Kille took third place

Girls Discus throw: Sadie Midgyett was first place

Boys Discus throw: Isaiah Sprong took third

Boys Javelin Throw: Cy Evans second place

Girls Shot Put: Sadie Midgyett third place

Girls 4 by 800 relay: Chillicothe took second place

Boys 4 by 800 relay: Chillicothe was in first place

Girls 100 meter dash: Bronlyn Ward in second

Boys 4 by 200 relay: Chillicothe third place

Boys 1600 meter run: Cain Evans second

Boys 200 meter dash: Jacob Adams third

Boys 3200 meter run: Cain Evans first

Girls 4 by 400 relay: Chillicothe third

Boys 4 by 400 relay: Chillicothe A team was third

The Joe Shy Relays winning women’s team was Lawson with 152.5 points; Chillicothe was second with 107.5 points and Kirksville third with 80 points.

The men’s team winning the event was Maryville with 179.5 points; Chillicothe boys scored 130 points for second place and Lawson was third with 83.5 points.

Full results are attached below.

Download