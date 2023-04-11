Special School Board Meeting

Three school board members were sworn in today following the approval of the election results. The Chillicothe R-II School Board met in a special session this (Tuesday) morning. The meeting included the swearing-in of David Neal, Brice Walker, and Allison Pickering.

The board selected Clint Williams as the President, Vice president is Brice Walker, and the Treasurer is Bill Hayen.

Prior to the reorganization of the School Board, the old board approved a change order for the CES Expansion Project modifying the contract with Lawhon Construction to reflect the substantial completion dates to include: May 15, 2024 for the academic areas of the project; a substantial completion date of July 15, 2024 for the library area; and a substantial completion date of Aug. 2, 2024 for the kitchen area.