Day One Of Chillicothe Annual Spring Clean-Up

Chillicothe’s annual Spring Clean-Up begins today, with four opportunities to drop items for disposal at no charge. CMU Refuse Director Troy Figg says the Citywide Clean-up starts today. Additional dates include:

Figg says the location is the old dump site, just north of the transfer station.

Those bringing items will need to unload their own vehicle and please – no hazardous materials.

Figg says they will accept tires

The Citywide Clean-up is for Chillicothe Residents Only. If you have questions, contact the CMU office at 660-646-1683.