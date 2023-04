The deadline for filing taxes this year is NOT April 15th… IRS Spokesman Michael Devine says you have a few extra days this year.

If you owe more than you can pay when filing, still file and pay what you can. You will need to make arrangements for paying the remainder to the IRS.

If you are not able to complete your return before the April 18th DEADLINE, you can file for an extension. But remember, this is an extension to file a completed return, NOT an extension to pay any taxes you owe.