Two Arrests In The Area Counties

Arrests in Chariton and Daviess Counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol.

An Illinois man, 34-year-old William E Cosenza, was arrested Monday evening in Daviess County. The arrest was at about 7:00 pm for alleged Careless and Imprudent Driving and Driving While Intoxicated. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.

A Mendon woman, 63-year-old Theresa M Dougherty, was arrested Tuesday at about 11:10 am for alleged possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine, Failure to maintain the right half of the road, no seat belt, and no insurance. She was processed and released.