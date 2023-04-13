Robert Louris Stoner Jr, 94 of Ludlow, MO. passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at his home under the care of his family and Hospice. He was born in Meadville, Mo, on October 30, 1928, to Robert Louris Stoner Sr, and Minnie Adela (Cook) Stoner. He attended Chula School through the ninth grade. Robert married Connie Sue White on June 16, 1987 at Lake Viking, Gallatin, MO.

Robert was an over the road truck driver for more than forty years. He drove for many companies like Gully, but his last job was driving for Willie Hibner Saw Mill. He enjoyed hunting, yard work and most all family time.

He is survived by his wife Connie, six children. Sherry Stoner of Salisbury, Mo. Annette Stoner, Chillicothe, MO. Kathy Nelson, Chillicothe, MO. Kimberly Miszczak and Tom of Murfreesboro, Tenn. Charles Robert Stoner, Coosbay, OR. And Jamie Stoner and Samantha Chillicothe, MO.

One sister Minnie Louise Reed, Independence, MO. and 23 grandkids, 20 great-grandkids, 5 great-great-grandkids and several nieces and nephews.

Robert was proceeded in death by his parents and three sons. His first wife Irene Stoner, two brothers Charles and Ernest Stoner and two sisters Pauline Jett and Margarette Pratter, and a great-granddaughter Maria Rose Nelson.

Funeral services for Robert L. Stoner Jr. will be Saturday, April 15, at 2:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Home with visitation starting at 12:00 pm.

Memorials may be made to Souls Harbor Church of Chillicothe. Online condolences can be let at www.heritage-becausewecare.com