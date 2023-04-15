MoDOT Roadwork Schedule

The summer Roadwork schedule is in full swing and the Missouri Department of Transportation has several projects on the area counties. Some of the work includes pothole patching.

Caldwell County

Route 116 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over the Union Pacific railroad, approximately 2 miles east of Route 13, through mid-June. A signed detour is in place.

Carroll County

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Lost Creek Bridge, approximately 1 mile east of Route OO, through April

US 24 – Bridge rehabilitation projects through June

S. Route 24 (Benton Street) over US 65

The north and southbound US 24/65 bridges over Old U.S. Highway 24/Outer Road 24 and the BNSF railroad, located just south of the Benton Street Bridge

Route OO and Route EE – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the McCroskie Creek Bridge

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Fish Pond Creek Bridge

Chariton County

Route WW – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Van Dorsen Creek Bridge, 3 miles east of Marceline, through May

Route 129 – CLOSED for pavment repair at the Chariton River Bridge, 0.5 miles south of Route O near Salisbury, April 20-22

Grundy County

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Wolf Creek Bridge, between Routes 6 and WW, through early July. A signed detour is in place.

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Hickory Creek Bridge, between Route WW and F, through early July. A signed detour is in place.

Route U – Resurfacing project from Route F to Route 190 (Livingston County), April 17-18. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction while the work zone is active.

Route 139 – Resurfacing project from Route 6 at Humphreys to the Parsons Creek Bridge north of Route 6 (Linn County), April 17-21. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction while work zone is active

Linn County

Route WW – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Van Dorsen Creek Bridge, 3 miles east of Marceline, through May

Route CC – CLOSED to through traffic for pothole patching, April 17-20, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Route 36 – Concrete replacement eastbound from Route 5 to Route F, April 17-20. The road will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock.

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, north of Route DD, through July 2023.

US 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over Blackwell Creek, 1.2 miles east of Route 65 near Chillicothe, through June 2023. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane, each direction with a 10-foot width restriction in place.

Sullivan County

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge, 8 miles northwest of Milan, through May

Route BB – Resurfacing project from Route EE (Putnam County) to Route K, April 17-25. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction while the work zone is active.