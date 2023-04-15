School Board Meeting

A special meeting for the Graduate approval is on the agenda for the Chillicothe R-II School Board. The board members meet Tuesday at 6:00 pm at the District Office. The meeting begins with the Chillicothe Elementary Expansion Project update.

New Business includes finances, bids for the Building Trades Home, and setting the date for approval of graduates.

The board also considers technology services bids, career ladder updates, Health insurance benefits, the bus driver reimbursement policy, and a cooperative agreement for paramedic training.

An executive session is planned to follow the regular meeting.