GRTS Stages Mock Crash Ahead Of Prom

A rollover crash, where alcohol was involved, one person was flown to a hospital, another did not survive. One of the drivers was arrested and faces the consequences of her choice to drink and drive.

The Grand River Technical School Skills USA program staged the Mock Crash scene for the benefit of the students that attend from Chillicothe and the many sending schools in the area. Lead advisor Sonja Daley says they choose this time of year specifically.

Daley says they want the students to understand how a decision they make can have consequences.

She says they have gotten good feedback on the program and have students that return to help.

Grand River Technical School was assisted by the Chillicothe Fire Fighters and Paramedics, Chillicothe Police, Livingston County Sheriff’s Department, the County Coroner, Life Flight Eagle, the Missouri Highway Patrol, and Hedrick Medical Center.