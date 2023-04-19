Chillicothe Scouts Buddy Bench Delayed One Week

The Buddy Bench program this weekend for area scouts is rescheduled to April 29th. This program started as turning prescription caps into a park bench or picnic table through recycling includes the scouting groups in the community. Scott Cady, a local pharmacist, says the project began about three years ago when an employee saw how a child collected caps for a “Buddy Bench” at his school.

This has become a service project for the scout groups in Chillicothe who formed a group called Scouts of Chillicothe. This includes the Scouts of BSA, Girl Scouts, Cub Packs, and adult Scouters.

Cady says the group will now be gathering on April 29th to do their final sorting in the parking lot at United Methodist Church.

The donations over the past three years are nearly 2,500 pounds, and this should allow them to select multiple items to bring back to Chillicothe.

For more information, call Scott Cady at 660-240-0828.