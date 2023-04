The Chillicothe High School Prom is this weekend. CHS Principal Dan Nagel says this year’s Prom Theme is Midnight Mascarade and they will start with the Grand March, Saturday at 7:00 pm at the PAC.

The Grand March is open to anyone that wants to attend. Only the front part of the PAC seating is reserved.

The Prom is at the Litton Ag Center.

Nagel encourages those attending prom to attend the After Prom Party.

The After Prom Party is sponsored by the CHS Key Club and is free to attend.