Bishop LeBlond Girls Soccer Handles Chillicothe 7-0

The Chillicothe High School Girls Soccer team fell at Bishop LeBlond on Monday night by a score of 7-0. The Lady Hornets fall to 6-7 on the season and the Lady Eagles improve to 7-4. Bishop LeBlond freshman Kendall Cathcart scored a remarkable five goals on the night.

Cathcart got the scoring started in the 8th minute with a free kick goal. She added another one in the 14th minute before freshman Kate Kirwan tallied one in the 18th minute. Catchcart completed her hat trick in the 26th minute to give LeBlond a 4-0 lead at the half.

Junior Allie Welter notched one less than 90 seconds into the second half, and Cathcart put in two more in the 52nd and 64th minutes to finish off the 7-0 victory.

Chillicothe hits the pitch again on Thursday when they host St. Paul Lutheran at 5 pm.