Donald Michael O’Bryan, age 74, of Renick, MO went home to the Lord on December 18, 2022, at his home.

Donald was born on August 26, 1948 in Tuscola, IL to Wayne Joseph and June Alberta (Truman) O’Bryan. He graduated from Chillicothe High School.

He spent many years as an over-the-road truck driver. He was a very hard worker and was often found lending a hand wherever he could.

Donald was an avid treasure hunter and spent a lot of time researching old treasure sites and using his metal detector. He spent many enjoyable hours looking for treasure.

Donald was known for his quick smile and love for morel mushrooms. He was a loving son who took care good care of his mother.

He is preceded in death by his son, Alex O’Bryan; his brother, Joseph O’Bryan; and his mother and father.

Donald is survived by his sister, Mary (Kent) Antwiler of Moberly, MO; brother, Jack (Gail) O’Bryan of Chillicothe, MO; sister-in-law, Phyllis O’Bryan of Kansas City, MO; his children: Stacie O’Bryan, Chad O’Bryan, Jeff (Roshani) O’Bryan, & Lori (Sean) Beck; many grandchildren & great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at Avalon Cemetery in Avalon, Missouri on April 29th at 1:00 pm. Friends and family are welcome to attend.