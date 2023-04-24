Graduation Dates For Area Schools

Graduation dates for the area schools range from May 6th to the 21st. The current list includes…
|Braymer
|May 14 2:00 pm
|Breckenridge
|May 6 3:00 pm
|Brookfield
|May 14 3:00 pm
|Carrollton
|May 21 2:00 pm
|Chillicothe
|May 14 3:00 pm
|Bishop Hogan – 8th grade
|May 17 6:00 pm
|Chula – 8th Grade
|May 4 7:30 pm
|Gallatin
|May 12 6:30 pm
|Hale
|May 5 7:00 pm
|Hamilton
|May 14 2:00 pm
|Marceline
|May 14 1:00 pm
|Southwest of Ludlow
|May 14 2:00 pm
|Tina/Avalon
|May 7 2:00 pm
|Trenton
|May 14 7:30 pm