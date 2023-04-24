fbpx
Facebook Twitter

Stream KCHI Live 24/7!

Play Now

Graduation Dates For Area Schools

Graduation dates for the area schools range from May 6th to the 21st.  The current list includes…

 

Braymer May 14  2:00 pm
Breckenridge May 6   3:00 pm
Brookfield May 14  3:00 pm
Carrollton May 21  2:00 pm
Chillicothe May 14  3:00 pm
Bishop Hogan – 8th grade May 17  6:00 pm
Chula  –  8th Grade May 4   7:30 pm
Gallatin May 12  6:30 pm
Hale May 5    7:00 pm
Hamilton May 14   2:00 pm
Marceline May 14   1:00 pm
Southwest of Ludlow May 14   2:00 pm
Tina/Avalon May 7    2:00 pm
Trenton May 14  7:30 pm

 

%d bloggers like this:
%d bloggers like this: