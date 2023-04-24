Weekend Police Report

The Chillicothe Police Department report for the weekend includes more than 200 calls for service since Friday.

Friday:

7:58 pm, Officers arrested a man for trespassing. He was processed, cited, and released.

11:19 pm, Officers arrested a man for leaving the scene of an accident and Driving while intoxicated. He was processed and released.

11:20 pm, Officers arrested a man for possession of a controlled substance. He was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Saturday:

10:21 pm, A domestic disturbance in the 900 block of Fredrick resulted in the arrest of a man for domestic assault.