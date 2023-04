A house was damaged by a fire that started in a garage Sunday afternoon. The Chillicothe Fire Department received the call to 1404 Atkins Drive at about 3:45 for a vehicle fire in a garage. They arrived in three minutes to find the garage on fire and spreading to the attic. The fire crew was on the scene for nearly 90 minutes and used 2000 gallons of water and foam to put out the fire.

