Hall Pleads Guilty To 2002 Deaths

Jennifer Anne Hall has pled guilty to two counts of 1st-Degree Involuntary Manslaughter and one count of 2nd-degree attempted assault. Forty-two-year-old Hall appeared in Clinton County Circuit Court Friday and waived formal arraignment. She entered the guilty plea to the charges of 1st-degree involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of Fern Franco and Coval Gann, and 2nd-degree attempted assault on Norma Pearson, all in 2002.

Livingston County Prosecuting Attorney Adam Warren requested the dismissal of all other charges in other courts in exchange for the guilty plea.

No Sentencing recommendations were presented to the court, but the sentences would be run consecutively.

A sentencing assessment was ordered. Sentencing has not been scheduled.